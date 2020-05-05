BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Video of a black man allegedly being chased and gunned down by two white men in Brunswick, Georgia has spurred public outcry and a demand for justice.
For two months the family of Ahmaud Arbery has been left with grief and unanswered questions as the graphic video showing the young man's last moments has gone viral with thousands of views across social media.
On February 23, Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog when he was allegedly targeted by father and son duo Travis and Gregory McMichael. In the video, Arbery is seen jogging around the McMichael's white pick up truck and encountering one of the armed men.
As the video plays, both men are seen involved in a physical altercation when three gunshots go off. The 25-year-old is then seen jogging a short distance from the one of the men before collapsing in the roadway.
On Tuesday evening Governor Brian Kemp joined in the conversation surrounding the killing by tweeting that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Director Vic Reynolds would be extending resources to the case.
"Director Reynolds has offered resources & manpower to D.A. Durden to ensure a thorough, independent investigation into the death of #AhmaudArbery. Georgians deserve answers. State law enforcement stands ready to ensure justice is served."
National civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump was also obtained my Arbery's father, Marcus, to represent the family.
“This outrageous case shows just how dangerous it is to be Black in America. A Black man can’t jog through a neighborhood without being chased and gunned down execution style. The case is clear: Ahmaud was the victim of horrific violence at the hands of two white men, a father and a son, who profiled him solely on his race," said Crump in a released statement. "They grabbed a handgun and a shotgun and chased him down in a truck as he ran for his life. More than two months later, they are walking free -- charged with nothing -- while Ahmaud’s parents are left without their son and no justice. This is an absolute outrage and a disgrace. We will not rest until we see justice for this family.”
Neither McMichael has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
"Based on the video footage and news reports that I have seen, I am deeply concerned with the events surrounding the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery," wrote Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. "I expect justice to be carried out as swiftly as possible, and I stand ready to support GBI Director Reynolds, DA Durden and the local community."
As part of the investigation, the GBI is looking into the public release of the video as well as treats made against the Glynn County Police Department.
To view the video, click here.
