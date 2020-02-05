ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Wednesday the Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched a new criminal street gang database.
“This tool is going to help facilitate information for law enforcement, to talk together, to communicate, to share what they know about criminal street gangs,” said GBI prosecutorial liaison Jaret Usher. “They’re here to terrorize and violate individuals and victimize people.”
Usher told CBS46 the criminal intelligence system is classified and couldn’t show us exactly how it works. However, she did explain that only some officers will be selected.
“Once they designate who in their agency they would like to see as authorized users, those individuals would have to go through training take a test,” said Usher.
The GBI already conducted a pilot program, involving eight departments from across the state including the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, South Fulton police department, and Cobb county police department.
The data discovered was eye-opening.
“Currently there’s about 100 gangs in the system. That does not mean there are 100 gangs in Georgia, there are well above that,” said Usher.
There are also more than 17,000 gang members and associates in the system. Usher said the overall goal is to keep families safe.
To become a participating agency/authorized user, please email GCSGD@gbi.ga.gov requesting access and to complete the necessary training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.