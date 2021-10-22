ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI is looking for possible victims in connection to the investigation of a former charter school teacher, who is facing rape charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.
Robert Vandel, 63, was employed as a science teacher at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) in Roswell prior to his arrest.
He was taken into police custody on Sept. 30 and faces several charges including, rape, aggravated assault with intent to rape a child under 14, aggravated child molestation, sexual assault by persons in supervisory authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes and false imprisonment of a child less than 14.
Now, investigators believe there are more victims across Georgia in places like Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Valdosta, Duluth, Savannah, Midland and Opeila, Alabama.
All of the victims identified so far were reportedly children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Roswell Police Department Detective Cheryl Dickerson by email at cdickerson@roswellgov.com or call 770-640-4453.
The GBI was called to assist this investigation due to the multijurisdictional implications of the case.
