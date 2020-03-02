MACON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The man shot by a Bibb County deputy over the weekend has been identified as Benjamin Bivins.
On Sunday the 29-year-old was wounded in the area of "Late Nite" nightclub located in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Deputy Jeremiah Moneypenny was conducting a business check at the location when he spotted a man running in the area of Cherry Street and MLK. Shortly after, Deputy Moneypenny spotted a second man, Bivins, with a firearm as he made his way around the corner. While fleeing on foot, Bivins was seen running in the area of Cherry Street and MLK when he fired off multiple rounds into the air around 1:47 a.m. Sunday. He also attempted to shoot the deputy.
As a result, the deputy returned fire, shooting Bivins in the alley at Mulberry Street Lane. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The deputy did not sustain any injuries.
The Georgia Bureau will be investigating the officer-involved shooting. Deputy Moneypenny is on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
