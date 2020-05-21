Ahmaud Arbery
GLYNN County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made a third arrest in the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

On Thursday, the GBI arrested William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., 50, the man who filmed the infamous video of Arbery's death. 

Bryan Jr. was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, stemming from the February 23 death of Arbery in Glynn County.

The GBI confirmed that Bryan Jr. would be booked into the Glynn County Jail, while the case continues to be investigated alongside District Attorney Joyette Holmes from the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. 

