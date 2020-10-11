WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A homicide investigation in Alma has yielded two arrests. On Sunday the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Devante Batton.
The 24-year-old turned himself in to the Bacon County Sheriff's Office. On October 5 GBI agents were asked to assist with an investigation into the disappearance of 47-year-old Tuck Taylor. Taylor was last seen on Oct. 2 by family members.
Five days later investigators were lead to a wooded area near West Lake Drive in Wayne County where Taylor's body was found. He had been shot multiple times. Taylor’s body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsy.
The same day investigators made the gruesome discovery, Oct. 7, they also arrested D’vonta O’Neal. The 25-year-old is charged with felony murder.
A warrant for Batton indicates he was wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.