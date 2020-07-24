ATLANTA (CBS46)—An Atlanta man is facing four counts of identity fraud and four counts of computer theft charges after officials said he allegedly used fraudulent information to pay child support payments.
According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, in February 2019, the GBI was asked to conduct an investigation after a person made online child supports payments allegedly using fraudulent methods.
The GBI reported the Michael O. Dorsey, 30, of Atlanta, allegedly used someone else’s banking information to make a $1,500 child support payment.
Also, Dorsey allegedly attempted to make additional child support payments using other victim’s banking and credit card information.
On July 16, Dorsey was arrested by GBI agents.
