An Atlanta man was arrested for murder after a multi-jurisdictional manhunt.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Norcross police responded to a shooting at the Fusion Event Hall located at the 5100 block of Brook Hollow Parkway.
The shooting happened on July 5.
Officers at the scene found Alejandro J. Ramirez, 35, of Alpharetta, suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Ramierez was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
GBI agents assisted Norcross police in the murder investigation, investigators determined the shooting happened after a dispute between Ramirez and Galvez.
After several months, detectives got a warrant charging Billy Galvez, 22, of Atlanta, with the murder.
On December 1, Galvez was arrested in a Forsyth County park after a brief foot chase, according to the GBI.
