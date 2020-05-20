CLAYTON CO. (CBS46)— A Forest Park man is behind bars facing exploitation of children charges.
According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Joshua Mapson, 24, of Forest Park, was arrested on May 14.
Mapson, the release stated, was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of children.
“The arrest was made with assistance from the Clayton County Police Department and Lilburn Police Department. This arrest came after an investigation was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into the possible sexual exploitation of children by Mapson via an online service,” according to the GBI.
Officials wrote Mapson’s arrest is connected to an internet crimes against children task force, housed within the GBI.
The program, created by a U.S. Department of Justice grant, was developed “in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims”, the release stated.
Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).
