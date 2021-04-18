Multiple agencies including Austell Police Department's K9 “Jerry Lee” helped find a man who got out of his car to avoid a traffic stop just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, blocking traffic into Atlanta for hours.
The preliminary information conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) suggests Douglasville Police Department (DPD) officers were holding a driver’s license and safety checkpoint on Chapel Hill Road near the I-20 exit.
According to officials, officers saw a car attempting to avoid the checkpoint. Deputies pursued the car, but then the car stopped, and the driver got out of the car and ran.
Officers set up a perimeter and found the driver.
Shots were fired between the man and an Austell police officer, Lee was struck once in his front left leg during the crossfire, says GBI.
The man then continued to run along a wood line parallel to I-20.
DPD asked for Georgia State Patrol (GSP) helicopter support and additional backup from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).
Around 5:00 a.m. the man was eventually located by GSP in the woods near the 6800 block of Douglas Boulevard, say investigators.
Assisting DCSO SWAT team members tried to talk to the man and during their attempts to reach him, they reported hearing a gunshot.
Officers found the man with a gunshot wound and a handgun was found near his body.
He was taken to WellStar Douglas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to investigators, an autopsy will be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.
The man’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified/
K9 Lee was taken to a veterinarian in the area and is in stable condition and no other officers were injured during the incident, say investigators.
This is currently an active investigation.
