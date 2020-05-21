GREENVILLE, GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took the life of a man.
According to a press release, the shooting happened on May 16 near a home on Martin Street in Greenville, Georgia.
The GBI wrote officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a female resident at an address on Tobe Harris Street. The call was placed around 7 p.m.
The caller told police dispatchers that a shirtless man was in her yard waiving a gun towards her. The man ran from the address before officer’s arrived.
Moments later, a man at a home on Martin Street called 9-1-1 reporting a shirtless man with a gun was in caller's front yard.
Officers arrived at the home on Martin Street and located the shirtless man with the gun.
The man then walked down the driveway with the gun in his hand, stopped, and sat down, the GBI wrote.
“The male subject started pointing the gun at himself and made the comment that the officers were going to have to shoot him.
The officers gave the male subject verbal commands to drop the gun, but he did not comply with the officers’ commands.
The male subject pointed the gun at the officers.
One officer fired a single shot at the male subject, resulting in his death”, the GBI stated.
The deceased man was identified as Wallace Dean Staples, 42.
There were no other injuries during the incident.
Once the GBI completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
