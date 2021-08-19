CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Carrollton man was shot by deputies Thursday afternoon after barricading himself inside a home and brandishing a Molotov cocktail, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
Around 4:30 p.m., Carroll County deputies arrived at a home on the 200 block of Park West Drive to serve a temporary protective order on 41-year-old Bryce Jarrod Suter. Deputies discovered Suter had barricaded himself inside the mobile home and allegedly began threatening to “blow up” deputies on scene.
Around 5 p.m., investigators obtained a search warrant for the home as deputies continued to negotiate with Suter.
An hour later, deputies breached the front door of Suter's home. As officials were attempting to enter his home, Suter was seen lighting a Molotov cocktail at which time two deputies fired multiple times striking him, the sheriff's officer reported.
Suter was injured during the incident and was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for treatment.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting around 6:40 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.