BARROW Co., Ga. (CBS46)--Barrow County investigators are working to find the person who fatally shot a man and wounded another during a road rage incident.
The shooting happened on May 1 at 1 a.m., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a person shot call at GA Highway 316 near Jackson Trail Road.
When deputies arrived, they found Ketravian T. Cole, 20, of Athens, dead from a gunshot wound. Another Athens man was injured by the gunfire and rushed to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
According to the GBI, “preliminary information indicates a dark-colored sedan, unknown make and model, pulled up beside the victims' vehicle and opened fire. There were no descriptions of suspects.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080 or the GBI Athens Office at 706-552-2309.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.