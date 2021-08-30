ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An officer-involved shooting at an intersection near Georgia Tech in Atlanta resulted in the shooting death of a Roswell man on Sunday.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the subject of the incident as 40-year-old Gray Bell of Roswell. The incident happened around 2:42 p.m. at the corner of State Street and Home Park near Georgia Tech. Bell who police say was armed with a weapon attempted to leave the scene.
According to Georgia State Patrol troopers, they attempted to prevent him from leaving the scene by boxing him in with their car.
Police say as they approached Bell, he got out of his car, allegedly pulled out a gun and chambered a round. In a matter of seconds, authorities fired their guns shooting Bell.
Bell was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
No officers were injured in this incident, according to the GBI.
