The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Dianne Street in Pickens County.
According to the GBI, on Monday, a man called 911 from his home and told 911 officers he had suicidal thoughts.
The man reportedly told the dispatcher he “had a desire to die at the hands of law enforcement.”
Deputies reportedly arrived at the home and found Chris Childers, 46, of Jasper, armed with a gun.
The GBI stated deputies told Childress to put down his gun.
“Childers put the gun down and then picked the gun up again, at which time he was shot by the responding deputy,” according to the GBI.
Childress was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
The GBI determined Childress was “armed with was a PFM16 CO2 powered BB pistol, which has the appearance of a standard firearm.”
The GBI reported once the investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.
