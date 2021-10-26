UPDATE (CBS46) -- A man is dead and another, who GBI says is a Molena Police Department reserve police officer, is in the hospital after being shot in the neck.
Atlanta police responded to reports of shots fired along Luckie Street at around 9:52 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man who appeared to have been shot and killed. A woman was also found to have been grazed by a bullet. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Around the same time, an off-duty Molena police officer, who GBI says was working with a parking enforcement company at the time of the incident, arrived at Grady Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
A preliminary investigation reveals the officer was apparently sitting in his patrol vehicle when he was allegedly approached by a man with a firearm who shot at him. The officer returned fire, killing the man.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: GBI is now investigating a shooting along Lucky Street in downtown ATL as an officer involved shooting. They say a suspect shot an off duty Molena Police Officer overnight. Tune into @cbs46 right now for the latest.https://t.co/i2pOwplkXL pic.twitter.com/yh6wvpx18x— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) October 26, 2021
GBI agents on scene would later find the man who died in possession of a firearm.
Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators and GBI are investigating.
Initial Story Below
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police activity has been reported in downtown Atlanta.
Street closures are in effect. Drivers should avoid the area.
Police may be investigating a shooting involving a retired officer from another jurisdiction. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
