Triple shooting leaves man dead, officer and woman injured

UPDATE (CBS46) -- A man is dead and another, who GBI says is a Molena Police Department reserve police officer, is in the hospital after being shot in the neck. 

Atlanta police responded to reports of shots fired along Luckie Street at around 9:52 p.m. 

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man who appeared to have been shot and killed. A woman was also found to have been grazed by a bullet. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. 

Around the same time, an off-duty Molena police officer, who GBI says was working with a parking enforcement company at the time of the incident, arrived at Grady Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.

A preliminary investigation reveals the officer was apparently sitting in his patrol vehicle when he was allegedly approached by a man with a firearm who shot at him. The officer returned fire, killing the man. 

GBI agents on scene would later find the man who died in possession of a firearm.

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators and GBI are investigating.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police activity has been reported in downtown Atlanta.

Street closures are in effect. Drivers should avoid the area. 

Police may be investigating a shooting involving a retired officer from another jurisdiction. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

