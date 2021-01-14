Business as usual at the State Capitol now includes heavily armed guards standing watch outside the building’s entrances.
The additional security presence comes as threats of armed protests grow into the upcoming weekend and Inauguration Day.
CBS46 talked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s public affairs director about the agency’s role in monitoring the threats.
“In terms of monitoring threats, this is a function that we do every single day,” said Nelly Miles, public affairs director for the GBI.
The GBI this week has been in standby mode as the intel is gathered.
“We are aware of the reports that are out there. We know that those report possibilities in all 50 states, but you can be assured that Georgia is prepared,” Miles said. “We are working with our partners to ensure that not only the Capitol is safe, but also the state is safe.”
From social media chatter to real threats and tips, The GBI’s top-ranked fusion center and the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center which works with all agencies to share intel.
“We have a watch desk with analysts who are there they’ve been receiving information 24/7. When information comes in, we receive that information and we pass that along to the appropriate agency,” Miles told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced the threat to Georgia’s Capitol remains low, but they are not taking anything for granted.
“I think it’s really important for Georgians to know that this state state is prepared and ready, but of course if you see something they need to alert the appropriate authorities and just remain vigilant. Not necessarily live in fear, but make sure they’re being watchful and paying attention,” Miles stated.
