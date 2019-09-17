DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is trying to determine how a Douglasville police officer accidentally shot a suspected drug trafficker during an arrest outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant Tuesday evening.
Shortly after the incident, the Douglasville Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol requested that the GBI conduct an independent use-of-force investigation.
According to a GBI spokeswoman, preliminary information indicates that the Douglas County F.I.N.D. (Felony, Interception, Narcotics, Detection) Unit and the Georgia State Patrol were assisting with a narcotics operation. While attempting to arrest 28-year-old Pedro Santillan, there was a struggle.
During the struggle, a state trooper discharged a Taser, and a Douglasville police officer accidentally discharged his weapon, shooting Santillian, the GBI spokeswoman said. Santillian was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
When he’s released from the hospital, Santillian will be held in custody by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on methamphetamine trafficking charges, according to the GBI.
A second individual who fled from the scene was later captured and is in custody in the Douglas County Detention Center.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Once the GBI’s investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.