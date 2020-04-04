COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was called in Saturday to investigate an officer-involved shooting in College Park.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, their troopers were called in to assist College Park police with the pursuit of a murder suspect. The chase went through multiple jurisdictions, also bringing in officers from East Point and Hapeville to assist.
The chase ended in East Point when the suspect crashed their car on Toffie Terrace near N. Outer Loop Road.
The suspect exchanged gunfire with officers, hitting College Park Sgt Charles Landrum in the neck. Fortunately, Sgt Landrum's injuries are non-life-threatening, and he is in recovery.
The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Edward Lee Cherry.
The Cherry was taken into custody and transferred to Grady Hospital after receiving minor injuries.
Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.