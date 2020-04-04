COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was called in Saturday to investigate an officer-involved shooting in College Park.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, their troopers were called in to assist College Park police with a stolen vehicle they were chasing. The chase ended when the suspect crashed their car on Toffee Terrace near N. Inner Loop Road.
After a quick foot chase, troopers were able to take the male suspect into custody. Georgia State Police said the suspect exchanged gunfire with some College Park officers, but this happened before troopers got involved.
College Park Police have not given any information about the shooting. Georgia State Police said they are hopeful the officers are okay, but no status has been given to them by College Park Police.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.