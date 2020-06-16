NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI says a Newnan Police officer was forced to shoot a motocyclist in the leg after he allegedly reached for a gun following a high-speed chase.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday night on the 600 block of Greison Trail. The GBI says Georgia State troopers were in a high-speed chase in excess of 100 miles-per-hour with a motorcyclist, later identified as 25 year-old Azavious Lavonta Echols of Woodbury, Ga., along GA Highway 34 in Newnan. Echols then turned into the Greison Trail area.
Officers with the Newnan Police Department and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office saw an abandoned motorcycle behind a restaurant on Bullsboro Drive and began searching the area.
The officers then found Echols inside the 'Bail Bonds 24-7' location on Greison Trail and when they made contact with him, he reached for a gun, according to the GBI. That's when a Newnan Police officer shot Echols in the leg. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
No officers were injured. The shooting remains under investigation. It's the 50th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2020.
