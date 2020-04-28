HOGANSVILLE, GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man.
According to a press release from the GBI, on Saturday, a Hogansville police officer was dispatched to a home at the 600 block of Lincoln Street just before 9:30 p.m. in Hogansville.
Hogansville is about an hour southeast of Atlanta.
Officers arrived at the home, however, they were not able to contact the homeowner with the reported loud noise.
At approximately 9:40 p.m., the press release stated, a second 9-1-1 call was made regarding a noise complaint at the same home from a different 9-1-1 caller.
Officers returned back to the home and made contact with Morris Hammond, 61.
“After a brief conversation with Hammond through the door, Hammond fired one time at the officers with a 12-gauge shotgun resulting in one of the officers being shot.
The officers returned fire, striking and killing Hammond inside the residence”, according to the press release.
One officer was shot and taken to and area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Once the GBI completes its review of the shooting, the results will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office.
