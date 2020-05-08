BRUNSWICK (CBS46)-- Two men are charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black man, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigations says their work is far from over.
GBI director Vic Reynolds said in a press conference Friday morning his agents will remain in the community as they continue their investigation. "If the facts take them to make another arrest in this case, they will do that," he says.
Father and son duo Travis, 34, and Gregory McMichael, 64 were arrested Thursday evening and face charges for murder and aggravated assault. Their arrests came just days after a video of the shooting went viral on social media.
Reynolds emphasized help from the GBI was not requested until earlier this week. He called the local investigation by the Glynn County Sheriff's office thorough, but added "there were some things that needed to be done that were done yesterday."
For now, Reynolds says his agency is focused on finding the facts of the case, regardless of the emotion surrounding it. He adds "there is sufficient evidence. If we didn't believe that, we wouldn't arrest them."
