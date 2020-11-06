The GBI is currently investigating a shooting involving an Atlanta Police officer.
The incident happened just after midnight on the 200 block of Trinity Avenue in southwest Atlanta. No other details have been released.
CBS46 is working to obtain additional information. Stay tuned for updates.
The GBI is responding to an OIS at the request of the Atlanta Police Department. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/8TfZMzPhgP— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) November 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.