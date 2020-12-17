The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County.
The shooting took place Thursday morning on the 500 block of Spring Brook Trail in Smyrna. No other details have been made available.
The GBI has responded to an OIS at the request of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. Agents are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/BxeEvY6IB2— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 17, 2020
