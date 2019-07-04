ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Roswell.
Roswell Police tell CBS46's Hayley Mason that an officer was at the Shell gas station on Atlanta Street when he saw a man who looked suspicious.
An altercation began between the two before the officer shot the man. The man was taken to North Fulton Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
The officer was not shot but did sustain some sort of injury. The extent of those injuries is unclear.
This is the 41st officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.
NEW: At 8:30am, a Roswell Police officer reported that there was a suspicious man at this Shell gas station on Atlanta Street. The man and officer got into an altercation and the officer shot the man. The man was taken to N. Fulton Hospital. The officer was NOT shot, but injured. pic.twitter.com/1esvBEXnrm— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) July 4, 2019
