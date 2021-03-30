The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

Authorities reported that one person had died, while a deputy had been shot in the leg, during an incident near Thornton Road in Lithia Springs.

This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available. 

A bullet wounded a Douglas County deputy during an officer involved shooting, and another man is killed.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.