The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.
Authorities reported that one person had died, while a deputy had been shot in the leg, during an incident near Thornton Road in Lithia Springs.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
The GBI has responded to an officer involved shooting at the request of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. One person has died in the incident. A deputy has been shot in the leg. The incident is on Thornton Road, Lithia Springs. We are working to gather more details. pic.twitter.com/ePNLnufGWn— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) March 31, 2021
