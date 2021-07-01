HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Deputies booked a woman into Habersham County Jail after she allegedly tried to drive away from police with her infant child in the car. The reported incident happened Wednesday night in Cornelia, Georgia.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, someone called 9-1-1 reporting a possible woman DUI driver. The woman had an infant with her in the car.
The woman, identified as Ashly S. Tolbert, 38, of Dawsonville, later showed up at the Cornelia Fire Department and asked firefighters for directions. An alert firefighter realized Tolbert fit the description of the DUI driver and called police.
Cornelia police officers responded to the fire department and reportedly gave Tolbert a field sobriety test. The officer told Tolbert she was under arrest for DUI. Moments later, according to the GBI, “Tolbert drove away in her car. While Tolbert was in the process of driving away, a Cornelia Police officer fired a shot at her car’s tire.”
Tolbert allegedly drove away from the fire department and hit a car with people in it and caused it to wreck. After the wreck, Tolbert’s car was disabled and she was arrested and booked into Habersham County Detention Center.
