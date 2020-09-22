ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI released new details in a fatal officer-involved shooting case in southeast Atlanta.
Late Monday night, tragedy struck the Gladstone Apartments after a deadly shooting.
“I was back there in my house sleeping, somebody was beating on my door, woke me up asked me did I hear all that hollering going on,” a resident told CBS46 News.
Atlanta Police received a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. in regards to a domestic dispute at the complex. When officers arrived, they said they found 28-year-old Dearian Bell and his wife inside a vehicle.
Officials explained Bell eventually stepped out of the vehicle gun in hand. Both officers and residents pleaded with Bell to drop the gun.
“He was right there with him, he asked them, asked the police can he talk to the man and the boy started yelling at him, put the gun down D, put the gun down D,” the resident added.
GBI said after ignoring the officers’ commands for nearly 12 minutes, Bell walked toward officers.
“He said it so many times, put the gun down, put the gun down, then I heard a gunshot,” she said.
GBI said Bell was shot by an officer, he later died at a nearby hospital. GBI added no officers were hurt during the incident.
