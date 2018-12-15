DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation shared new details Friday about the traffic stop and the suspect that caused the death of DeKalb County Police Officer Edgar Flores.
The GBI said Flores, 24, pulled over Brandon Taylor, 33, of Decatur near the Advance Auto Parts on Candler Road, Thursday afternoon. Officers say Taylor got out of his vehicle and ran across the street to the parking lot of the All Tunes car audio shop trying to flee.
Investigators say Taylor shot Officer Flores several times.
Sydney Brown manages All Tunes. He told CBS he was working on a customer’s car Thursday afternoon when he heard about 6 gunshots outside his shop. He opened the door to find Officer Flores lying beside a minivan that had a bullet in it.
“We looked out the door and we see feet, two feet,” Brown said. “We come around the vehicle and we see the officer. He was bleeding out with his hand on his gun. He didn’t have a chance the get it out his holster,” Brown said.
Officers returned fire as Taylor ran away on foot. He was caught and later died at Grady Hospital.
The GBI says Taylor has a criminal history, but would not disclose it. DeKalb County told CBS46 they did not have a record of Taylor.
CBS46 asked for the initial cause of the traffic stop and if any illegal objects or substances were found in the car Taylor was driving. They were not able to comment.
Friday morning, the DeKalb County Police Department brought in its 114th class of officers in a police academy graduation. The usually celebratory moment was marked with sadness as the department mourned the loss of Officer Edgar Flores, who was killed in the line of duty Thursday afternoon.
Flores’ picture stood on an easel at the front of the room with a black ribbon around the frame denoting his 'end of watch.'
“Last night, Officer Flores fell,” DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy told the audience at the graduation Friday morning. “I wondered who would take his place to serve and protect, and then I remembered we had police academy graduation today,” he said.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond told the new class of officers the county will make sure Officer Flores’ life was not in vain. “I will make sure we have the best trained, best equipped, best paid officers in Georgia. That is my goal,” Thurmond said.
The GBI says when the investigation is complete, it will turn its findings over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Meanwhile, a funeral procession is taking place Saturday morning in honor of officer Flores. It began at 10 a.m. in front of the DeKalb County medical examiner's office.
Also, a GoFundMe page has also been created on the family's behalf.
