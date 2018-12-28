EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 has learned Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been requested by East Point Police to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
According to East Point Police, officers observed a vehicle driving erratically through the Camp Creek Market Place. Officer determined the vehicle was stolen and followed the vehicle to the Publix grocery store located on Carmia Drive.
When authorities approached the vehicle, the suspect vehicle accelerated towards officers, striking an East Point vehicle and shots were fired.
A pursuit ensued and ended on 285 SB near Washington Rd, where a foot pursuit ensued, and additional shots were fired.
Not many details are known at this time. CBS46 has a crew headed to the scene at this time.
The suspect has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. All East Point officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.
