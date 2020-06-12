FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has requested Friday that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation re-examine the death of a Forsyth County mother-of-five, Tamla Horsford.

In 2019, the mysterious death of Horsford was ruled an accident; however, there has long been speculation that the death was not an accident. The GBI has been tasked with reviewing previous findings, while examining potential new evidence that could more conclusively determine what happened.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has said, "we recognize that transparency is vital for law enforcement agencies, and we want to ensure that no stone has been left unturned in the investigation of this tragic death."

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.