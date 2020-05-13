GBI reviewing Glynn County murder case after new DNA evidence is found

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into new evidence which may exonerate a man in prison.
The decision for a new trial will be decided by the same Glynn County District Attorney that is involved in the Ahmaud Arbery investigation.
GBI released this to CBS46:
"On May 13, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office reopened the investigation into the 1985 murders of Harold and Thelma Swain because of possible new evidence. The Swains were shot to death while at the Rising Daughter Baptist Church in Woodbine, Georgia. The case was closed after Dennis Perry was convicted of those murders in 2003. The GBI will reexamine the investigation and evidence in the case to determine the significance of the possible new evidence.
Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation is urged to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477)."
Dennis Perry, 58, sits in prison for the decades-old double-murder of a Camden County couple. New DNA evidence points to his possible innocence.
The Glynn County District Attorney's Office released the following release:
"We are surprised and disappointed to learn that the district attorney waited six weeks after we provided the DNA results to ask for this assistance. While we are heartened that the GBI is now investigating the new DNA evidence that implicates an alternative suspect and further exonerates Dennis Perry, in the meantime Mr. Perry remains in prison for crimes he did not commit. He should be released immediately," said The Georgia Innocence project.
