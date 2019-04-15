Forsyth County, GA (CBS46) The GBI is revisiting an unsolved homicide on the 15th anniversary of a Forsyth County woman's death.
Patrice Endres, 38, was last seen at the Tamber's Trim 'N Tan on Highway 369 in Cumming around 11:30 a.m. on April 15, 2004.
When deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office went to investigate at the salon, it was discovered that money had been taken from a safe, Endres' lunch was uneaten and her car keys had been moved from their normal location.
About a year and a half later, on December 6, 2005, skeletal remains found behind a church in Dawson County were later identified as Endres.
Police have not been able to found the person responsible and they're hoping that revisiting the case may lead to additional information.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477.
