UPDATE (CBS46) -- At least two people are in custody after an officer-involved shooting at Lithonia High School early Thursday afternoon.
The GBI says a DeKalb County school resource officer fired his weapon at the suspects when they drove toward him with their vehicle. The shooting happened just as students were heading home for the day. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, but it caused a massive police presence at the school.
"I thought somebody just crashed," one tenth grader told CBS46 News. He added that he didn't realize a shooting was happening in the parking lot of the school until his classmates started running and screaming.
"Everybody was right in front of school and all of sudden you see everybody running toward the bus lane and I’m like oh shot what’s going on."
According to GBI, a teacher noticed two men on campus who shouldn't have been there and told resource officer at the school. Authorities are still working to figure out who the suspects are and why they were on campus. GBI reported that one of the men was grazed by a bullet and bother were taken into custody.
____________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — The DeKalb County School District Police tell CBS46 that they responded to a disturbance at the Lithonia High School parking lot.
During the response, an officer discharged a weapon. It is not clear why the officer fired the weapon or what they were responding to, however, police say there are no injuries to students.
Multiple suspects are in custody at this time.
The incident is currently under investigation.
The officer approached the 2 men. They ran, got in a car and drove towards the officer. The officer fired his weapon, grazing one of the men. There are no significant injuries. The GBI investigation continues.— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) August 12, 2021
Initial story below.
____________________________________________________________
LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are currently on scene at Lithonia High School working an unknown incident.
Multiple police crews are on scene and crime tape can be seen across the school property. Details are limited at this time, but CBS46 has a team on the way to the scene to learn more.
A parent, who called CBS46, said the school is currently on lockdown, and no one is being allowed to leave the building.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene.
CBS46 has learned paramedics were not called to the school and there are no injuries reported.
This story is developing and will be updated.
