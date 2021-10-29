MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with U.S. Marshalls are searching for a man they say is wanted for murder.
Adrian Weston is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Alex Bernard Tolbert at a Budget Inn in Madison on Jan. 23.
Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the direct arrest of Adrian Weston.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Weston is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or the U.S. Marshals Service Tipline at 1-877-WANTED-2.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
