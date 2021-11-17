GBI searching for 36-year-old man accused of felony murder in Hogansville

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Be on the lookout! The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 36-year-old man wanted for felony murder charges in Troup County.
The charges stem from an incident that took place Friday, Nov. 12. Jearecki Evans is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. GBA and Hogansville police are working together to apprehend Evans. His current whereabouts remain unknown.
Evans should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-565-7888 or Sgt. Marcus Rakestraw at Hogansville P.D. (706-637-6648)
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
