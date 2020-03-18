TOCCOA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI is seeking the public's help in solving a Toccoa murder case that happened six years ago.
In the early morning hours on March 18, 2014, officers discovered Montavious Flentall dead inside his home on Pageland Drive home.
According to investigators, Flentall was shot and his death was ruled a homicide.
The GBI told CBS46 that in recent weeks, they have received promising information that may help solve Flentall’s murder.
Several suspects were seen leaving the area in a gray Ford Edge and was also seen traveling Toccoa all the way to Seneca, South Carolina, investigators said.
The GBI is encouraging anyone with any amount of information about Flentall, his death, anyone in the area of Pageland Drive during the early morning hours prior to 8:30 AM on March 18, 2014, or anyone with information about these individuals and the Ford Edge to contact the GBI Office in Cleveland 706-348-4866 and speak with Special Agent Shilo Crane, the GBI tip line 800-597-8477 or the Toccoa Police Department 706-282-3244.
