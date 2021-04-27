GBI seeks to identify person who may have interacted with murdered mom

ELLIJAY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of investigation (GBI) needs help identifying a person they believe was one of the last people to interact with a mother who was found murdered in Gilmer County.

Police said the person in the surveillance video is not considered a suspect.

WATCH: Surveillance video of person tied to murdered mom

Rossana Delgado’s family said the 37-year-old mother was doing a taxi drive on April 16, taking a passenger to a store in Dekalb's Plaza Fiesta. Security footage obtained by Delgado’s husband showed the woman inside a Ross retail store.

Delegado's husband told police she never made it back to their Barrow County home. He tracked her cell phone location to an unknown residence where Gilmer County sheriffs found her body.

In addition to the woman in surveillance video, GBI is looking for five suspects who may have already left the state:

Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain

Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville

Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell

Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, OK

A fifth suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information should call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), report the information online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the mobile app, See Something Send Something.