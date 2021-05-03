LEE Co., Ga. (CBS46)--The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and a southwest Georgia sheriff are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot a homeowner multiple times.
A GBI spokesperson confirmed the shooting happened Sunday around 3:50 a.m. in Lee County.
According to the GBI, deputies responded to a person shot call near the 100 block of Stapleton Drive in Leesburg, Georgia.
When deputies arrived, they found a man shot. He was immediately rushed to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
During the investigation, GBI agents determined there were several car break-ins in the man’s subdivision. “Following the break-ins, a homeowner’s security cameras alerted him that someone was at his car. The homeowner stepped outside and was shot multiple times by suspects,” according to a GBI press release.
Investigators are looking for the two vehicles pictured above in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 229-931-2439 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.
