GBI called to investigate officer-involved shooting in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Newton County late Tuesday night.

The incident happened on the 3000 block of Georgia 162 in Covington around 5:44 p.m. The shooting sent one deputy to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities reported that the deputy was in stable condition. The suspect, however, was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

GBI: Suspect dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Covington

Very limited details are available at this time; stay with CBS46 News for the latest details. 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.