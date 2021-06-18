DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Lithia Springs on Friday.
Douglasville Police Department responded to the scene around 4:06 a.m. at the Crestmark Apartments in Lithia Springs, say police. When officers arrived to the scene, they encountered 43-year-old Carlos Jackson of Decatur in the breeze way of an apartment building in the complex. According to police, Jackson was armed with a rifle and was seen pointing the rifle at an officer on the scene.
The Douglasville police officer then fired his gun, striking Jackson who then jumped from the second floor. He then fled on foot towards the woods behind the apartment complex.
After several hours of investigating the area, police located Jackson deceased in the woods.
No officers were injured during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.