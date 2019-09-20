GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI confirmed late Friday evening that the suspect in an officer-involved shooting has succumb to injuries.
The agency was called in to assist with the investigation around 4 p.m. in the area of Jewell Pkwy and Wisteria Drive outside of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Officers were evaluated but did not have any apparent injuries. The suspect, who has not been identified, suffered unspecified injuries.
Officers were said to have been in the area responding to reports of a gunman, but further details have not yet been released.
