GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a Gwinnett County man was arrested in connection to possessing child pornography.
A GBI spokesperson said agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding online images depicting child sexual abuse material.
As a result of the tip, agents got a search warrant and searched a home belonging to Travis Clark, 24, of Lawrenceville.
During the search, a GBI spokesperson said agents found “content depicting the sexual exploitation of children” inside Clark's home.
Agents arrested Clark and he was booked at the Gwinnett County jail on five counts of sexual exploitation of children charges.
A GBI spokesperson noted, “This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.”
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
