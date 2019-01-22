DEKLAB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 has learned the GBI has been requested by the DeKalb County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.
The shooting took place on Candler Road and Misty Waters Drive in Decatur.
According to officials, the incident started as a traffic stop. During the stop, one of the occupants in the vehicle exited the car and fled on foot.
When officers pursued the passenger, the subject fired at least one round at officers. Officer returned fire, striking the subject several times.
The subject has been transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Two other occupants who were inside the vehicle are in police custody.
