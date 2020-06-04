BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) – In a preliminary hearing Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation laid out the disturbing details of what happened to Ahmaud Arbery on the evening he died, allegedly at the hands of three men.
According to the GBI’s lead investigator Richard Dial, the entire chain of events started when a neighbor across the street from a home being constructed called 911 when they saw Arbery leave the home and start jogging down the street. Investigator Dial said Greg McMichael was in his front yard and saw Arbery jogging down the street and believed he was someone seen in a Facebook video for the Scintilla Shores neighborhood in the home before.
McMichael then allegedly went in his home and told his son, Travis, the man from the video is running down the road. Both then grabbed weapons, a pump-action 12-gauge shotgun and a .357 handgun and got into Travis’ 2019 Ford F-150. The GBI investigation found neither Greg nor Travis called 911 before arming themselves and starting to chase Arbery in their truck.
Dial said the investigation found Arbery was running in a direction to leave the neighborhood but was cut off by the McMichael’s truck. According to the GBI, both McMichaels were yelling at Arbery to stop as he tried to get away from the truck by running in different directions. At this point, Roddy Bryan sees what is going on and recognized the McMichael’s truck from the neighborhood. Bryan then allegedly yelled to the people in the truck, “Do you got him?”
The investigation found William "Roddie" Bryan went inside his home and grabbed the keys to his truck with an intention to help chase Abery. The GBI said Bryan did not call 911 before getting into his 2018 Chevy Silverado and trying to help with the chase.
Dial indicated Arbery tried to run a different direction to get away and at this point Greg McMichael got out of the truck to confront him but was unable to do so. Bryan then allegedly pulled his truck out of his driveway to block Arbery in. Greg McMichael then jumped into the bed of the truck and allegedly circled the block to cut off Arbery again. According to the GBI, Bryan tried again to block Arbery in and use his vehicle to stop him. The GBI said Arbery tried to jump out of the way of Bryan’s truck and ran into the ditch to try to escape.
Dial said both trucks got behind Arbery before Travis McMichael’s truck got ahead of Arbery, who was trying to get away. With the McMichaels in front, and Bryan now behind him, Arbery was caught between both vehicles, the investigation found. Bryan was now videotaping the interaction with his cell phone, the GBI said.
Dial said Travis had opened his door and was in the driver’s seat with his weapon, a shotgun, raised. Greg McMichael was allegedly in the bed of the truck at this time and had dialed 911, but also had his weapon, .357, up during this time. According to Dial, Travis then came around to the front of the truck as Arbery tried to run along the passenger side to get away.
The GBI said at this point, Arbery and Travis started to fight. Investigator Dial said you could hear a shot as both went off screen. Dial said first responders were close enough to hear the first shots being fired. With both off screen, the GBI said a second shot is heard and you could see blood and blood mist spray from the area. As they come back into view, Arbery is still struggling with McMichael and a third shot is fired. Arbery then moved just past Travis before trying to run down the street before collapsing.
The investigation found Arbery was shot in the center of the chest, the upper left chest around the armpit and in the wrist. Dial said Travis McMichael’s shotgun was collected and three shots had been fired from the weapon. Police also said the .357 being held by Greg McMichael was the same one he used while he was with the Glynn County Police Department, and that he identified himself as a former officer repeatedly after the shooting when police arrived.
Dial also said Bryan told police that after the shooting, Travis McMichael used an expletive and a racial slur to refer to Arbery, who was dead on the ground. Under cross-examination, Dial said Travis had used similar racial slurs numerous times in the past, including on social media.
