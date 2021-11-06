JACKSON CO. Ga (CBS46)-- A domestic call resulted in a deputy being sent to the hospital in critical condition and left a woman dead.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), Friday at 9:20 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a situation where the homeowners wanted a non-resident out of the home, located on HWY 125 in Hoschton, Georgia.
The investigation revealed a woman at the front door pulled out a gun, pointing it towards the deputies.
The GBI says deputies commanded the woman to drop the gun, but she opened fire striking a deputy.
According to the investigation, another deputy fired back, killing the woman. Neither the injured deputy nor woman killed identities have been released.
This is the 84th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.