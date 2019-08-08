LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett County Police asked for the public’s help identifying people who broke in a home in the Lilburn area on July 18.
According to GCPD, multiple suspects were caught on surveillance video breaking into a home on Fork Shady Drive in unincorporated Lilburn. Police said the suspects broke into the back of the residence through a window and stole multiple items inside.
GCPD said one of the suspects was wearing a marron hoodie, white mask, Adidas shorts, and NikeAir Max 97’s while another suspect had dreadlocks, glasses, and wore a shirt that said “Haters Gonna Hate.” Police indicated another suspect was also identified, but not clearly seen on camera.
