ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Corrections is currently looking for a man who took off from a transitional center in Atlanta.
Antonio Kirkland, 25, was last seen at the Atlanta Transitional Center around 9:20 p.m. on Monday.
Kirkland is wanted for absconding. He's described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
GDOC says if you've seen Kirkland, do not approach him. Simply call 911.
